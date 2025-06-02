Pete Norton/Getty Images

Derby County have not made any bid for Bristol Rovers star and Plymouth Argyle target Kamil Conteh at the moment, despite claims they have made an offer, according to journalist Dan Hargreaves.

The Rams managed to stay up on their return to the Championship in the recently concluded campaign, with sacking Paul Warne and replacing him with John Eustace a pivotal decision.

Eustace managed to keep Derby above the dotted line and now the club hierarchy are working to help him strengthen the squad this summer.

The clubs are now free to spend as the transfer window is now open and strengthening the engine room looks to be high on Derby’s agenda.

Bristol Rovers got relegated to League Two in the recent campaign and their 22-year-old midfielder Conteh has attracted many suitors.

Derby and recently-relegated to League One Plymouth Argyle hold interest in the Sierra Leone international.

The Rams, though, despite their interest in Coneth, have not made an offer for him, despite suggestions to the contrary.

Club Years Watford 2021-2022 Braintree Town (loan) 2022 Middlesbrough 2022-2023 Gateshead (loan) 2022-2023 Grimsby Town 2023-24 Bristol Rovers 2024- Kamil Conteh’s career history

Conteh started his career in Crystal Palace’s academy and spent time at Watford and Middlesbrough before he became a Bristol City player.

He had a major knee issue in the recent campaign, which saw him miss almost the entirety of the second half of the season.

Even though the Gas have not received an offer for the 22-year-old yet, he is expected to be a subject of interest for many clubs this summer.

All eyes will be on Conteh now to see where he will play next season, with clubs already showing interest in him.

The odds may be against Bristol Rovers being able to keep hold of him now that they have been relegated into League Two.