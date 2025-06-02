Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City have pocketed a hefty £3m fee from starlet Romelle Donovan’s departure to Premier League side Brentford, according to journalist Dom Smith.

Blues experienced a fantastic campaign in League One after they got relegated from the Championship in the season before, with records smashed.

Chris Davies and Blues hierarchy will look to strengthen their squad even more, but they will also keep an eye on offloading surplus to requirements stars.

Midfielder Marc Leonard has multiple Championship sides interested in him and Birmingham are also willing to leave him on loan.

Donovan, 18, meanwhile has sealed a move to Premier League side Brentford.

The fee that Birmingham have brought in for Donovan has emerged, with Blues having secured £3m for the England Under-19 international; it is unclear if there is a sell-on clause or any add-ons included in the agreement.

He spent ten years in Birmingham’s academy and left with ten senior appearances for Blues to his name.

Game Competition Cambridge United 1-2 Birmingham City League One Blackpool 0-2 Birmingham City League One Birmingham City 4-0 Mansfield League One Birmingham City’s last three results

Brentford initially signed him on loan for their B team in the winter window, where he exploded with ten goals and eleven assists in just 15 games.

Now the Bees have secured the versatile attacker on a long-term basis, tying him up on a five-year contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Championship side would not have wanted to lose their highly-rated starlet, but now they can invest the money to strengthen their squad with new players.

Birmingham head into the Championship with high expectations and on the back of major momentum under boss Davies, following their record breaking season in League One.

Time will tell whether Birmingham will eventually come up against a Brentford side with Donovan in the Premier League.