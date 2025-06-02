Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Feyenoord have acknowledged there is interest in Leeds United target Igor Paixao from England and France, though there are no concrete negotiations yet.

The 24-year-old has shown his ability to perform multiple attacking roles on the pitch for Feyenoord and has been equally effective in each of those positions.

In 47 appearances overall this season, Paixao scored 18 goals and also set up 19 more for his team-mates at De Kuip.

Paixao has also proven his ability in Europe, making seven goal contributions and helping Feyenoord reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

It has come as little surprise he is being linked with a move away from the Dutch giants, with interest coming from the Premier League.

He admitted last summer that Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool had seen him continually asked if he was following his former boss.

Now there could be Premier League options as, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord have acknowledged clubs in France and England are keen.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Leeds have Paixao on their radar, but it remains to be seen how much they have to offer to sign him.

Player League goals Joel Piroe 19 Daniel James 12 Manor Solomon 10 Willy Gnonto 9 Brenden Aaronson 9 Leeds United’s top Championship scorers this season

At present, Feyenoord have not received any official offers for the attacker, though there is time for that to change.

Joel Piroe top scored in the Championship for Leeds last season, but the Whites want extra attacking firepower to make sure they can survive.

The Feyenoord attacker is most comfortable operating as a left winger, but he can play as a number ten or on the right flank if needed.

He has not played outside the Netherlands in Europe though and that could mean some degree of risk for sides looking to take him to a more competitive league such as the Premier League.