Turkish champions Galatasaray will make an offer to Chelsea for Tottenham Hotspur target Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Chelsea beat off stiff competition and paid a big transfer fee to sign the 27-year-old centre forward from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023.

The 2023/24 season for Nkunku was marred with injuries and he featured only eleven times for the Blues in the league, scoring three goals.

In the recently finished season under Enzo Maresca, Nkunku struggled to get regular game time and he made 27 league appearances while starting only nine of them and netting three times.

Nkunku is not happy with his game time with Chelsea and the London outfit are now favourites to land Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, which would potentially shrink his game time even further.

Tottenham have been linked with a raid on Chelsea for Nkunku, with Spurs having let Timo Werner go after the end of his loan, while there is no decision yet on keeping Mathys Tel, despite Bayern Munich being prepared to be flexible.

However, Tottenham are not alone in their admiration of Nkunku and they look set to face competition from Turkey.

Player League goals Victor Osimhen 26 Baris Alper Yilmaz 12 Yunus Akgun 7 Alvaro Morata 6 Dries Mertens 5 Galatasaray’s top Super Lig scorers this season

Galatasaray might lose Victor Osimhen, Mario Icardi and Alvaro Morata in the same window and they are looking to strengthen their forward line with the Spurs target.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Galatasaray will go to Chelsea with an offer to sign Tottenham target Nkunku in the summer.

It is unclear whether Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is planning to make a move any time soon, as he have yet to decide on Ange Postecoglou’s future.

It has been suggested that Tottenham were leaning towards sacking Postecoglou before their Europa League final win and Levy will make the final decision this week.

Any delay could mean losing vital ground in transfer chases such as the push for Nkunku, giving Galatasaray a chance to steal in.