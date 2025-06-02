Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich has commented on Florian Wirtz choosing Liverpool as his next club ahead of the Bavarians.

The German giants were working hard to take Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena this summer and felt confident they would do so.

Despite interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool, Bayern Munich felt they were in the box seat.

Wirtz though stunned the Bavarians by telling them he wanted instead to join English champions Liverpool and the Reds are in the process of negotiating a transfer deal with Leverkusen.

Moving to Bayern Munich would have put Wirtz in the same team as Kimmich and the Germany star has commented on the situation.

He admits he wanted to see Wirtz at Bayern Munich, but feels the attacking midfielder will have his reasons for choosing Liverpool.

“He will have his reasons for making this decision”, Kimmich said at a press conference.

Club Years RB Leipzig 2013-2015 Bayern Munich 2015- Joshua Kimmich career history

“I hope it’s the right path for him.

“As a Bayern player, I would have naturally wanted him to come to us.”

Wirtz has been rated as one of the top young players in European football and Liverpool will feel landing him is a coup, especially given the other sides in for him.

The jury is out on exactly how much Liverpool will need to pay to get the deal done, with one former Bundesliga star estimating a fee of €130m.

There could also be a player involved in the deal as Leverkusen like Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah of Liverpool.

In joining Liverpool, Wirtz will be doing something that Bayern Munich star Kimmich has not done so far in his career, namely playing for a non-German club.