Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester City are moving to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, but Milos Kerkez ‘was a priority’ and ‘is heading to Liverpool‘.

Pep Guardiola is continuing to rebuild his squad over the course of the summer as he looks to put Manchester City back on track following a poor campaign by their standards.

Securing a left-back is something Manchester City have been working on and they are expected to do it, but the player being brought in may not be their top choice.

Indeed, according to French journalist Sebastien Denis, Bournemouth left-back Kerkez ‘was a priority’ for Manchester City.

However, the Cherries star ‘is heading to Liverpool’, meaning Manchester City have missed out on him.

They have quickly turned to Wolves man Ait-Nouri and have held talks with the Molineux club and the player.

Ait-Nouri has impressed with his performances at Wolves and Guardiola wants him to be added to the group at the Etihad.

Milos Kerkez Rayan Ait-Nouri 21 years old 23 years old 23 Hungary caps 13 Algeria caps 38 PL appearances this season 37 PL appearances this season 4 PL yellow cards 5 PL yellow cards, 1 red card Played in Hungary, Italy, Holland and England Played in France and England Milos Kerkez vs Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ait-Nouri made provided seven assists in his 37 Premier League appearances for Wolves over the course of the campaign.

Kerkez meanwhile chipped in with six assists for Bournemouth in 38 Premier League outings.

Liverpool have already added a right-back this summer with Jeremie Frimpong joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong arrives at Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid.

Arne Slot’s champions continue to work on the big money capture of Florian Wirtz, also from Leverkusen, in a deal which is expected to represent a club record outlay for the Reds.

It may also involve a player heading to Leverkusen from Liverpool.