Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves target Alvaro Montoro has rejected an approach from Flamengo as he is already committed to joining another Brazilian side in the shape of Botafogo.

The Midlands outfit are preparing for next season and with Vitor Pereira at the helm, they are alive to the South American market for signings.

Pereira, 56, has spent time with Flamengo and Corinthians in the past and knows well the value of South American players.

Argentine youngster Montoro, who plays for Velez Sarsfield, has caught the attention of the Premier League outfit with his performances.

The 18-year-old came through Velez’s academy system and had his breakthrough in the first team last year.

Montero’s performances for the first team caught the attention of several clubs in Europe and South America.

It was suggested that Velez are holding talks with Botafogo and the Brazilian outfit managed to reach an agreement with the player’s club.

Person Role Vitor Pereira Manager Luis Miguel Assistant manager Andre Monteiro First team coach Edgar Sa First team coach Ricardo Silva Goalkeeping coach Antonio Ascensao Fitness coach Wolves’ coaching staff

Botafogo’s rivals Flamengo approached Montoro to secure a deal for the teenager, but according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Wolves target rejected the advance.

It is suggested that Montoro told Flamengo that he is already committed to Botafogo and thanked them for their interest.

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica also showed interest in the midfielder, who might end up in Brazil.

Monotoro’s contract with Veles expires at the end of December; it now remains to be seen whether Wolves will make an attempt to tempt the youngster to move to England in the summer.

Wolves are also interested in Velez’s other youngster, Thiago Silvero and recently it was denied that the Midlands outfit have made a bid for him.