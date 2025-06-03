Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The representatives of Celtic and Rangers linked talent Jesse Derry are in Germany to hold talks with a Champions League outfit regarding a potential move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 17-year-old youngster is highly rated at his current club Crystal Palace, but is nearing expiration of his contract with the Eagles.

Derry is set to be free to move after 30th June and a host of clubs are lining up to secure his signature.

North of the border, Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have shown interest in recruiting the 17-year-old youngster.

Rangers and Celtic are being rivalled by top European outfits as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Both Glasgow outfits want to make sure they are developing top youngsters as they pursue a player trading model.

Derry is yet to make a senior appearance for Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side, but last season he played regularly for their Under-21 side in the Premier League 2.

Opponents Date Cork City (A) 08/07 Newcastle United (H) 19/07 Celtic’s upcoming friendlies

Crystal Palace wanted to keep the youngster at Selhurst Park and offered him a new contract, which was rejected by Derry, and now he could move.

It has been claimed that Derry’s representatives are in Germany to discuss a potential transfer for the Rangers and Celtic target in the summer.

It is still not clear which club in Germany Derry’s camp are speaking to, but a switch to the Bundesliga could appeal.

Derry represented the England Under-19 side in the European Championship last year and recently scored a brace against Morocco for the England Under-18 side in May.

The young English winger has impressed Celtic, but it is unclear whether Brendan Rodgers wants him to be part of the first-team squad.

Rangers, on the other hand, are in the process of appointing a new boss before they go in the market to sign players and it is suggested that Russell Martin is leading the race to become the next Gers boss.