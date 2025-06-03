

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are continuing to work on capturing Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny and they are keen to push the price for the winger down.

The Gers are closing in on appointing former Southampton manager Russell Martin as their new boss and a question will be what happens to Cerny.

Even though Rangers went trophy-less in their recent campaign, on-loan attacker Cerny was a shining light for them.

And one former top flight star suggested that if Rangers do not sign Cerny then there must be questions asked about their vision.

The versatile Czech attacker scored 18 goals in all competitions and provided nine assists to his team-mates in the process.

The Glasgow giants do have an option to make his signing permanent, but it is unclear if they will be signing him.

Multiple Turkish clubs are in for Cerny; Trabzonspor, in particular, are very interested, with Istanbul Basaksehir also keeping an eye on the situation.

Club Years Ajax 2015-2019 Utrecht 2019-2021 Twente (loan) 2020-2021 Twente 2021-2023 Wolfsburg 2023- Rangers (loan) 2024- Vaclav Cerny’s career history

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Wolfsburg want €10m to let the 27-year-old go this summer.

However, it has been suggested that the Black Sea Storm do not want to pay such money for him, and are trying to knock the price down to a level they find reasonable.

Trabzonspor boss Faith Tekke wants to add to his attack drastically this summer and alongside Southampton’s Paul Onuachu, Cerny is on top of his list as well.

Now it remains to be seen if Rangers will make a move for Cerny if a manager is appointed in the upcoming days and weeks.

Cerny, though, could facilitate a move to Turkey this summer as he has a positive outlook regarding a move to the Super Lig.