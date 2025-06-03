Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund should be able to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham for a fee of €30m due to a gentleman’s agreement the player has with the Black Cats.

The Black Cats have forced their way back up to the Premier League after achieving promotion in the playoff final against Sheffield United.

England Under-21 international Bellingham has been on the radar of a host of big clubs given his displays, with particular interest from Germany.

He has now decided he wants to join Dortmund and it had been thought they would have to meet his €40m release clause.

That though is not the case and it appears that the Ruhr giants can get him for less.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Jobe’s father, Mark Bellingham, has a gentleman’s agreement with Black Cats supremo Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, which would allow his son to leave for €30m.

That will make doing the deal easier for Dortmund and they believe they can reach an agreement based on €25m plus €5m in bonuses.

Game Date Fluminense 17/06 Mamelodi Sundowns 21/06 Ulsan Hyundai 25/06 Dortmund’s FIFA Club World Cup matches

Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig have now been told they are out of the running.

If a deal is struck between the parties, Bellingham will travel with Dortmund to the FIFA Club World Cup rather than the European Under-21 Championship.

It has also been suggested that Borussia Dortmund chiefs are currently pushing to strike the deal as soon as possible.

They are keen to take the midfielder to the FIFA Club World Cup and there is a limited window in which to do so.

Jobe is set for his Sunderland exit after making 90 appearances for them and it remains to be seen if they will be able to replace him in the transfer window.