Lazio’s hopes of landing defender Diego Coppola, who Aston Villa have asked about signing, have been given a boost.

The 21-year-old Hellas Verona academy product is highly rated at the club and he has just completed his fourth season with the first team.

Coppola’s performances have attracted suitors and he has several admirers in the Premier League in the form of Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Aston Villa have identified defence as an area where they will need to strengthen in the summer with Axel Disasi set to return to Chelsea at the end of June and centre-back Coppola is on their radar.

Unai Emery’s side have already approached Hellas Verona with an enquiry regarding the highly rated centre-back.

Coppola has admirers in Italy also, with Turin giants Juventus and Roman outfit Lazio both keen to land him.

Lazio recently appointed former Chelsea boss Sarri as their new manager after missing out on a European spot and the 66-year-old Italian tactician is now in charge of making the Biancocelesti competitive.

Club Reign Napoli 2015-2018 Chelsea 2018-2019 Juventus 2019-2020 Lazio 2021-2024 Lazio 2025- Maurizio Sarri’s last five manager jobs

Moreover, Sarri’s appointment has boosted Lazio’s hopes of securing the signature of the Aston Villa target, as Coppola is represented by the same agency that represents the Lazio boss, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Brighton also want Coppola and it is suggested they have placed a proposal on the table for him.

Aston Villa, who missed out on a Champions League spot this season, may have a tough battle on their hands to land Coppola in the summer.

The Villa Park outfit are in a tough PSR situation, due to which they will have to be careful in the transfer market and they will not want to overpay for any player.

Now with so many clubs showing interest in Coppola, it remains to be seen whether Lazio’s new boss having the same agency as the defender does give them an edge.