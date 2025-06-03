Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Russell Martin will not have Rangers academy coach Kevin Thomson as his assistant at Ibrox, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

After a thorough search to find a permanent replacement for Philippe Clement, the Gers are finally set to go with former Southampton boss Martin and they are closing in on him.

There was a three-man list that had been talked up initially, with former boss Steven Gerrard and Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide Ancelotti both being considered.

With Gerrard not keen on the switch though and Davide likely to be following his father to Brazil, Martin has emerged as the man to take over.

Rangers are expected to confirm Martin as the new boss and now increasingly all eyes are on his backroom team.

Rangers youth coach Thomson could have been someone to assist Martin, bringing club and Scottish football know-how.

However, that will not happen and Thomson is to remain in his role at the academy.

Club Years Hibernian 2003-2007 Rangers 2007-2010 Middlesbrough 2010-2013 Hibernian 2013-2014 Dundee 2014-2016 Hibernian 2016 Traent Juniors 2016 Kevin Thomson’s playing career

It remains to be seen whether Martin brings in his own preferred staff to help him in his job.

At Southampton, Martin had Matt Gill as his assistant but they both left St Mary’s in December after a dismal run, with Saints pulling the trigger.

Martin will be expected to close the gap on rivals Celtic, but there are already some doubts about his suitability for the role.

One former Scottish top flight star has given his verdict, explaining that he does not think Rangers have the players to play the way that Martin wants to.

The question is how much Rangers will back Martin over the summer transfer window and what level of squad churn there will be at Ibrox in the coming months.