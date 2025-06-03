Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin is closing in on being appointed as the next Rangers manager, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers experienced a dire domestic campaign as they saw their city rivals Celtic comfortably win the Scottish Premiership title.

After not being pleased with results, the Rangers hierarchy sacked Philippe Clement in February and gave Gers legend Barry Ferguson the interim manager job.

Ferguson and his coaching staff left the club following the end of the season, leaving the Rangers managerial position once again vacant.

The Scottish giants have been linked with a host of candidates in the form of Steven Gerrard, Davide Ancelotti, Martin and Danny Rohl.

Former Rangers boss Gerrard refused to return to Ibrox in the summer, citing a ‘lifestyle choice’ as the Gers continued their search for the next manager.

Ancelotti was mooted to be close to the job, but he is following his father to take over the Brazil team.

Former Southampton boss Martin is someone who is admired by Rangers hierarchy and it was suggested that he is being considered by clubs south of the border.

Manager Steven Gerrard Russell Martin Davide Ancelotti Marco Rose Danny Rohl Sean Dyche Managers linked with Rangers

He has been linked with the Leicester City job, but Rangers refused to give up hope on appointing the former Southampton tactician.

And now it has been claimed that the Ibrox hierarchy are closing in on making Martin their new manager.

It is also said that the ex-Southampton boss has already accepted the Rangers project and is ready to make the Gers competitive again.

Martin helped Southampton earn promotion to the Premier League in the 2023/24 season at his first attempt but was sacked last season after their poor performances.

The 39-year-old is no stranger to Ibrox, as he had a stint on loan at Rangers during his playing career.

However, one former Scottish top flight star believes Rangers do not have the players to play the Martin way.