Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Scott Bain is set to complete a move to newly promoted side Falkirk following his exit from Celtic.

Bain played the role of third choice goalkeeper at Celtic over the course of the recent season and as a result did not make a single appearance this term.

Even injury to Kasper Schmeichel did not see Bain given an opportunity between the sticks.

Celtic confirmed recently that Bain is moving on from Celtic Park in search of a new challenge and he has found it.

The shot-stopper is joining newly promoted Falkirk, according to journalist Raman Bhardwaj.

Bain has agreed terms on a one-year deal at Falkirk, where he will hope to feature in the Scottish Premiership next season.

Falkirk won the Scottish Championship title last season, finishing three points ahead of second placed Livingston.

Club Years Aberdeen 2010-2011 Elgin City (loan) 2010-2011 Alloa Athletic 2011-2014 Dundee 2014-2018 Hibernian (loan) 2018 Celtic (loan) 2018 Celtic 2018-2025 Scott Bain’s career history

Bain is an experienced goalkeeper at Scottish Premiership level, having made 147 appearances in the division and Falkirk want to tap into that.

He scooped up no fewer than seven Scottish Premiership titles during his time at Celtic, along with three Scottish Cups and four Scottish League Cups.

Joining Falkirk will mean that Bain, 33, will come up against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership next season.

All eyes will be on how Celtic fill the gap in the squad left by Bain’s exit.

The Bhoys are in the thick of looking at how to strengthen over the course of the summer, but they will be tested with offers too, with Daizen Maeda wanted by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Losing the Japanese attacker would be a big blow for the Scottish champions.