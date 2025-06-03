Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are showing strong interest in experienced Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, who is being chased by Saudi Arabian outfits as well.

Napoli signed the 31-year-old Kosovo international from fellow Italian side Hellas Verona in the summer of 2020 and he has featured in 175 games for them so far.

Rrahmani turned out in all 38 league games for Antonio Conte’s side this season, showing his durability and reliability, and helped them lift the Italian league title.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and Rrahmani, who has two more years left on his Napoli contract, is gathering interest from abroad.

According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, he has admirers in the Premier League in the form of Tottenham, who have strong interest in Rrahmani.

Spurs, despite a disastrous domestic season under Ange Postecoglou, managed to secure a spot in the Champions League next season by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

There could be change in the centre-back department with continued speculation about a possible exit for Cristian Romero, while Radu Dragusin is injured and Ben Davies into his 30s.

Player Age Ben Davies 32 Radu Dragusin 23 Micky van de Ven 24 Kevin Danso 26 Archie Gray 19 Cristian Romero 27 Tottenham’s centre-back options

Tottenham struggled with injury issues in the defensive department last season, which forced them to sign Danso from Lens.

Now Napoli’s Rrahmani is on the radar, but the Azzurri consider him to be an important player and are plotting to hand him a fresh deal.

He has gathered interest from Saudi Arabia as well and it is still unclear whether he wants to leave the Naples outfit in the summer.

With Postecoglou’s position at Tottenham remaining a source of huge uncertainty, any move for the Napoli man may need to be run past a new manager.

Spurs have regularly done business with Italian sides in recent years and Fabio Paratici is expected to return to north London this summer, with his suspension to expire in June.