Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley loan star Hjalmar Ekdal has insisted that he is looking forward to a return to Turf Moor and also revealed that the Clarets want him back.

The Premier League outfit signed him back in the winter of 2023 from Swedish club Djurgarden for a fee of around £2.5m.

His time at Turf Moor, though, has not been very smooth, as after more than two years, he has only 19 senior appearances for Burnley.

Ekdal suffered a long-term injury in the recently concluded season and was loaned out to Dutch outfit Groningen in the winter window.

Scott Parker has now taken Burnley to the Premier League from the Championship after a one-year absence and the club will be focused on survival.

The Swedish central defender is looking to make a fresh start at Burnley in the upcoming season and is hoping it will be a fun experience for him.

He stressed that Burnley want him back at the club and kept no secrets about his willingness to take his chance playing under Parker.

Result Competition Burnley 3-1 Millwall Championship QPR 0-5 Burnley Championship Burnley 2-1 Sheffield United Championship Burnley’s last three results

“It will be fun to start afresh there this summer and take that chance”, Ekdal told a press conference (via Aftonbladet) when he was asked about his parent club.

“What has been said so far is that they want me back and we are simply proceeding from there.”

In his loan spell at the Eredivisie side, Ekdal played an important role, starting 14 league games, amassing more than 1,200 minutes in half a season in a Groningen shirt.

Ekdal’s current contract at Turf Moor does not end until the summer of 2027, and it remains to be seen if the central defender will be able to stay injury-free to get into Parker’s plans going forward.