Millwall striker Mihailo Ivanovic has been looked at multiple times by Premier League outfit Wolves, according to journalist Richard Crawley.

The Molineux outfit finished 16th in the most recent Premier League season, after they made a terrible start to their campaign.

Vitor Pereira completely changed the course of the campaign and Wolves comfortably steered clear of the drop.

The transfer window is now open and Wolves could lose several players, which will mean replacements are needed.

Matheus Cunha is closing in on joining Manchester United, while experienced attacking midfielder Pablo Sarabia is also zeroing in on a move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Goncalo Guedes has been made available in the market and young striker Fabio Silva has suitors this summer.

Wolves are now looking towards the Championship for a possible recruit and have their eyes on Millwall.

Teams scored against Derby County (H) Blackburn Rovers (H) Luton Town (A) Portsmouth (A) Preston North End (A) Stoke City (H) Portsmouth (H) Blackburn Rovers (A) Norwich City (H) Burnley (A) Mihailo Ivanovic’s Championship goals

It has been suggested that Millwall’s 20-year-old Serbian frontman Ivanovic is a player they are keen on and have been monitoring.

The Lions paid £2.8m to Serbian outfit Vojvodina last summer for his signature and he impressed in his first season in England.

The 20-year-old made 40 appearances for Alex Neil’s side and scored 13 goals in the process in all competitions.

Millwall will likely not want to lose the talented Serbian, who they signed on a long contract just last summer.

Now it remains to be seen if Wolves will make an offer soon for the young Serbian to take him to Molineux ahead of the new season.