Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

German Bundesliga side Stuttgart want a fee of ‘at least €40m’ to let Everton and Roma target Nick Woltemade leave in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

Everton will move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium from the upcoming season, moving on from their iconic Goodison Park under their new ownership.

The Freidkin Group are set to have their first summer transfer window and will be looking to back David Moyes after he enjoyed a very good end of the season with the Toffees.

Moves have already begun to be made; Charly Alcaraz’s arrival has been made permanent, but bringing a striker in looks to be high on their agenda.

Beto is drawing interest, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could move on from the club.

The Toffees have been linked with multiple strikers in this transfer window and Stuttgart’s 23-year-old Woltemade is a player who they have tracked and been widely linked with.

Everton are not alone in their admiration of the 23-year-old though as Italian giants Roma, who are also owned by the Friedkin Group, are keen.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2020-2024 Elversberg (loan) 2022-2023 Stuttgart 2024- Nick Woltemade’s career history

Now an asking price as emerged as, according to Italian journalist Maurizio Russo, the Bundesliga club want ‘at least €40m’ for the in-demand hitman.

The recent season was Woltemade’s breakthrough campaign at Stuttgart, scoring 17 times and providing three assists in 33 all-competition appearances.

Woltemade has received his maiden call-up from the senior Germany team for the upcoming Nations League matches.

It is unclear to what extent Everton and Roma might be leaning on each other to identify targets, but whichever club move for the 23-year-old will need to fork out a substantial sum.

Stuttgart won the German Cup this season, meaning they will be in the Europa League next term.

Everton do not have European football to offer Woltemade, while Roma are in the Europa League.