Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have now set their eyes on another Southampton attacker, as they are interested in Saints winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints are now back in the Championship after they experienced a disastrous season in the Premier League, winning only two league games all season.

Will Still is now Southampton’s new manager, but the club could see some of their stars leave this summer as the squad changes its shape.

Clubs are now free to make their moves in order to secure their targets as the transfer window is now open.

Turkish top-flight outfit Trabzonspor have targeted multiple Southampton stars, as the likes of Paul Onuachu, Jan Bednarek and Joe Aribo are already on their radar.

Ghanaian left-winger Sulemana is now the latest addition on the Black Sea Storm’s transfer wish list, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis.

It has been suggested that Trabzonspor are looking to sort out the details to bring in Onuachu, who has been a long term target for them.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2020-2021 Rennes 2021-2023 Southampton 2023- Kamaldeen Sulemana’s career history

If they are able to successfully agree on a deal to secure Onuachu, they will make a move for Sulemana; they have already asked about the player’s situation.

The 23-year-old has been with Saints since the winter of 2023, and he has 74 appearances for the English side.

Southampton’s stance regarding a possible departure for the Ghana winger is still unclear at this stage.

The English club paid a hefty £22m to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes when they signed Sulemana more than two years ago.

He has struggled to live up to his billing though and could manage only two goal contributions for Southampton in the ,Premier League this season, against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur; Saints lost both matches.