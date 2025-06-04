Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has urged his former club to bring Jack Grealish back to Villa Park from Manchester City this summer.

Grealish endured a tough season at the Etihad and though he finished the season with 32 appearances overall, most of them came off the bench.

He finished with eight goal contributions but is not in manager Pep Guardiola’s long-term plans and could well move on from Manchester City this summer.

It has been suggested that the attacker will be left out of Manchester City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad.

The jury is out on where Grealish might end up and his substantial wages at Manchester City could prove to be a limiting factor.

But former Aston Villa star Agbonlahor is keen to see Villa move heaven and earth to bring Grealish back to Villa Park.

“Bring Jack home”, Agbonlahor wrote on his X account with a praying emoji.

Competition Appearances Premier League 20 Champions League 6 FA Cup 5 EFL Cup 1 Jack Grealish appearances this season

Aston Villa will have to operate smartly in the transfer market this summer as they try to keep on the right side of PSR rules.

The Villa Park outfit missed out on a spot in the Champions League next season, which will mean a financial hit compared to the sums they earned in the recent season.

Manchester City face having Grealish on the wage bill until 2027 if they do not offload him before then though.

Whether a move back to Aston Villa could be put together given the financial considerations remains to be seen.

Villa did do loan business in the recent season in attacking positions, signing Marco Asensio, who has had an asking price now put on him, and Marcus Rashford on temporary deals.