Danny Murphy thinks that Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham would be better off joining another Premier League side than signing for Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is expected to complete a move to Dortmund in the coming days as he has set his heart on a move to the Ruhr giants.

Eintracht Frankfurt wanted Bellingham, while RB Leipzig were also keen, but Dortmund convinced the Sunderland man of the merits of joining them.

A gentleman’s agreement between Sunderland and Bellingham will allow him to switch sides for a fee of €30m and not the €40m which is his release clause.

Murphy, though, believes that a switch to a Premier League club for now would suit Bellingham more at this stage of his career.

“My only thing is that was there another Premier League club as an option for him?” Murphy said on talkSPORT (5:26).

“Because from a footballing point of view, I would, depending on which Premier League club, I think that would probably be more beneficial.”

Club Finish Eintracht Frankfurt 3rd Borussia Dortmund 4th RB Leipzig 7th Jobe Bellingham’s Bundesliga suitors

Murphy, though, feels that if the choice is between his current club, Sunderland and Dortmund, the teenager should pick the German club.

“I think it is a better move for him than staying at Sunderland if it is the only other option.

“Because he is going to be playing in a team that more than likely are going to lose a lot of games and not have the ball very much.”

Bellingham was pivotal to Sunderland’s success last season in the Championship, making seven goal contributions from the midfield as the Black Cats earned promotion to the Premier League.

His brother Jude also joined Dortmund and developed hugely at the Bundesliga club, earning a move to Real Madrid, where he has flourished, off the back of it.