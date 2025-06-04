Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool new boy Jeremie Frimpong believes that the Reds are one of the top five clubs in the world and as such his decision was a ‘no brainer’ to join them this summer.

The Reds lost their superstar right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Spanish giants La Liga Real Madrid at the start of the month.

The champions prioritised replacing him with Dutch attacking full-back Frimpong, who massively impressed under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The club triggered his €35m release clause and Frimpong officially joined when the window opened for business at the start of June.

Frimpong is currently away with the Dutch national team and explained the feeling of joining the Reds as the ‘best feeling ever’.

Officially a Red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hSwqtDCelh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 31, 2025

The new Liverpool full-back made it clear that making the decision to join Liverpool was a no-brainer, as he is of the view that the Reds are one of the top five best teams in the world of football.

“It is the best feeling ever. For me, it was a no brainer”, Frimpong said via Vandaag Inside about joining the Premier League champions.

Club Years Celtic 2019-2021 Bayer Leverkusen 2021-2025 Liverpool 2025- Jeremie Frimpong career history

“They are one of the five best clubs in the world, they play for the Champions League and they are champions.”

The former Celtic full-back also hailed Reds boss Arne Slot and revealed how excited he is to play under the Dutchman.

“He gives me positive vibes , good energy.

“And I know he is a good manager, so I can’t wait to play under him”, Frimpong added.

Frimpong will look to establish himself as the clear first-choice right-back at Liverpool ahead of Conor Bradley, with ample chance to do that over the course of pre-season.

He is also though capable of operating further down the right flank.

Reds fans will be keeping their eyes on the Dutch national team to watch their new signing in action, as the Oranje play Finland and Malta.