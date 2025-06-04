Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has a release clause in his Millwall contract, but that will likely just apply for clubs in the Premier League, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The English defender came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system and was rated very highly in north London as he broke through in the first team set-up.

The former England youth international has 50 senior Spurs appearances under his belt and was loaned out a couple of times away from the club.

Tanganga joined Championship side Millwall on a free transfer after he was released by the Premier League outfit at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He had a fantastic first season at the Lions, where he completed the 90 minutes 39 times in the league in his 40 appearances.

On the back of his impressive campaign, Tanganga won Millwall’s Player of the Season at the Den.

Millwall are likely to have to worry about a possible summer move for the defender on the back of his form.

Now, it has been suggested that the former Spurs defender has a release clause of around £1.2m in his contract.

Competition Appearances Championship 58 Premier League 2 41 Premier League 27 Japhet Tanganga’s most appeared in competitions

However, that release clause will not be for Millwall’s Championship rivals, as it has been suggested that the release clause can only likely be available for Premier League clubs to meet.

The former England youth international has not gone unnoticed and Millwall will be braced for offers for the 26-year-old.

Premier League club Wolves were showing interest in Tanganga back in the winter transfer window.

He is likely to be attractive to a host of top flight clubs looking to strengthen at the back due to his low release clause.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham come to regret having let Tanganga move on from north London.