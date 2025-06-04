Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Danso is of the view that Spurs have more fans in north London than their rivals Arsenal and expressed his delight at delivering the Europa League for them.

Spurs signed Danso from French outfit Lens on loan in the winter transfer window after hijacking a swoop in progress by Wolves; he has now joined permanently as the loan contained an obligation to buy.

Since his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Danso has started games regularly in the Premier League and made ten appearances.

Despite a horrible domestic campaign, Spurs managed to finish the season on a high note by defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final and ending their trophy drought.

Danso came on in the 78th minute in the final in Bilbao and he took part in the celebrations in London with the fans, which left him awestruck.

The player is currently on international duty with Austria national team and he stated that people who do not live in London will not realise how big a club Tottenham are and he admitted that he disagrees with the common notion that Arsenal are the biggest north London club.

Danso thinks that north London has more Tottenham supporters than their rivals Arsenal and admitted that to see them happy gave him incredible joy.

Club Years Augsburg 2016-2021 Southampton (loan) 2019-2020 Fortuna Dusseldorf (loan) 2020-2021 Lens 2021-2025 Tottenham Hotspur (loan) 2025 Tottenham Hotspur 2025- Kevin Danso’s career history

“If you don’t live in London, you might not realise how big Tottenham is”, Danso was quoted as saying by Austrian daily the Kleine Zeitung.

“A lot of people think north London is Arsenal. But in my opinion, there are a lot more Tottenham fans than Arsenal fans.

“It was an incredible feeling to see how much joy we gave the fans.”

Spurs secured a ticket in the Champions League with their Europa League win and they are keen on improving the squad in the ongoing window.

Tottenham confirmed that they have made Danso’s move permanent by paying £21m to Lens and have agreed to a five-year deal with the player.

Now Danso will be bidding to nail down a regular centre-back spot at Tottenham amid competition from the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin.