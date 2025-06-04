Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have now set an asking price of €20m for Marco Asensio, with a return to Aston Villa not ruled out for the Spanish attacker.

The 29-year-old former Real Madrid star played a bit part role for Luis Enrique’s PSG in the first half of the season and in the winter joined Aston Villa on loan for regular game time.

Unai Emery wanted to add more attacking flair to his team and brought Asensio to Birmingham from Paris in an eye-catching loan move.

The Spaniard featured regularly for Aston Villa and made nine goal contributions in 21 games in all competitions as the club just missed out on Champions League football.

Asensio is set to return to PSG at the end of June, as Aston Villa do not have any option in his loan deal to make it permanent, though a bid has been floated.

PSG are fully prepared to move him on in the summer transfer window as he is not in Luis Enrique’s immediate plans.

It has been suggested that Enrique’s Ligue 1 side have received enquiries from several clubs regarding his availability in the summer.

Player Age Pau Torres 28 Andres Garcia 22 Alex Moreno 31 Aston Villa’s Spanish players

And according to Spanish daily Sport, PSG have set a €20m asking price to part ways with Asensio, with a return to Aston Villa not ruled out.

Emery’s side failed to get into the top five in the Premier League to earn a spot in the Champions League next season and will need to balance the books carefully.

Nevertheless, Aston Villa are likely to find €20m for Asensio to represent smart business given the price, but other clubs could also feel the same.

Villa will hope that his good spell at the club under Emery can sway him to Villa Park if they make a move.

Aston Villa could see key men such as Emi Martinez go this summer, but they are determined to bring in new faces to rejuvenate the squad and fight to earn Champions League qualification next season.