Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Championship outfit Swansea City are on the verge of securing the signature of Ricardo Santos, who was on Sheffield Wednesday’s wish list, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Owls experienced a comfortable mid-table finish in the recently concluded season under Danny Rohl, as they finished 12th.

Sheffield Wednesday, though, have had issues with club finances, and they are yet to overcome those issues.

They have been linked with a possible move to sign Santos, who left League One side Bolton Wanderers as a free agent this summer.

Rohl’s side, though, are now set to miss out on the Portuguese central defender, who is zeroing in on signing for a different Championship side.

It has been suggested that Welsh side Swansea, who have also been tracking Santos alongside the Owls, are close to securing the 29-year-old.

The Portugal-born defender has played his football in England throughout the years, making a lot of League One and League Two appearances.

Result Competition Swansea 3-3 Oxford United Championship Millwall 1-0 Swansea Championship QPR 1-2 Swansea Championship Swansea City’s last three results

At the age of 29 years old, Santos is now set to be given the chance to test himself in the Championship and it is a challenge he will hope to be able to rise to.

He spent five years at Bolton Wanderers from 2020 and left the club after the most recent campaign, making more than 200 appearances for them.

The Portuguese will add a layer of experience to Alan Sheehan’s side, who will look to have a strong campaign after finishing eleventh.

The central defender had multiple offer from Portugal and abroad but he has made his choice to join Swansea.

Now it remains to be seen where the Owls will set their eyes on, amid financial issues, after missing out on the Portuguese defender.