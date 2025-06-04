Julian Finney/Getty Images

Departing Tottenham Hotspur loan star Timo Werner has started to draw interest from two Turkish Super Lig sides in the shape of Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor.

Werner featured in just 18 Premier League games for Tottenham this season, without scoring a single goal, and the club have not triggered the option to buy in his loan from RB Leipzig.

The German striker is leaving north London to return to Leipzig, but he is surplus to requirements at the Bundesliga club.

Leipzig have now slashed their asking price for Werner down to just €4m as they seek to shift his high wage off the books.

Werner is the club’s second highest earner, just behind Xavi Simons, and Leipzig want to move him on desperately.

An MLS move continues to be an option for Werner and there has been interest from across the Atlantic for much of the year.

Werner though could look to remain in Europe and now another two options are presenting themselves for the German.

Player Past Premier League club Fred Manchester United Cenk Tosun Everton Diego Carlos Aston Villa Sofyan Amrabat Manchester United Fenerbahce’s former Premier League stars

According to German daily Bild, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor would both like to take Werner to Turkey.

Trabzonspor have been trying to sign Paul Onuachu from Southampton and are determined to make a big splash in the transfer market this summer.

Landing Werner could be seen as a coup for Trabzonspor, but they face competition from Fenerbahce.

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is at the helm at Fenerbahce, though there has been speculation about his future at the club.

Mourinho failed to lead Fenerbahce to the Turkish Super Lig title last season and was involved in a number of controversial moments.

Fenerbahce also have other targets in mind and are keen on Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda, with talks having been plotted.