Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cardiff City have yet to give up on appointing Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones as their next manager, despite multiple advances getting rejected, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Under Jones, Charlton performed brilliantly despite a slow start to the season and managed to secure promotion back to the Championship after defeating Leyton Orient in the final of the League One playoffs.

Charlton are now planning for the upcoming season to strengthen areas of the squad to help Jones in his attempt to keep them well away from relegation danger.

One former EFL star has already been clear about just how much Charlton need to add to their final third options to succeed at Championship level.

However, Jones himself has been linked with Cardiff City, who are in the market to appoint a successor to Omer Riza.

The Wales outfit had a disastrous season which saw them relegated to League One and which prompted them to sack Riza in April.

Cardiff created a task force to lead their managerial hunt and they have interviewed several candidates for the job.

It has been suggested that Jones is high on their list, as he has a track record of guiding his teams to promotion.

Manager Brian Barry Murphy Nathan Jones Neil Critchley Aaron Ramsey Des Buckingham Ian Evatt Managers linked with Cardiff City job

Cardiff are suggested to have made several approaches for the 52-year-old Welsh tactician but have seen their advances being rejected.

However, it has been claimed that the Wales outfit are refusing to give up on Jones and are continuing their efforts.

The Bluebirds are desperate to get back to the Championship next season and they want to appoint someone with promotion experience

Jones has won two promotions, the first one with Luton Town in the 2017/18 season during their League Two campaign and the recent one came with the Addicks last season.

Losing him to Cardiff would be a real blow for Charlton, but the odds look firmly against the prospect of that happening.

Cardiff have also had a rapid turnover of managers in recent years and such instability may be another factor which could put Jones off.