Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Italian giants Lazio are continuing their effort to land Leeds United’s soon to be out of contract defender Junior Firpo in the summer transfer window.

Leeds are back in the Premier League after a two-year hiatus and they are preparing for life in the top division under Daniel Farke’s management.

The Yorkshire giants are expected to be busy in the upcoming window as they have several positions in their mind to strengthen, with the focus expected to be the spine of the team.

Leeds could have to bring in a new left-back as Firpo has not yet penned a new deal despite the club having been in talks with him.

After the end of June, the defender will be free to move elsewhere if he does not sign a new contract.

The 28-year-old full-back has admirers in the market in the form of French outfit Lyon and Serie A giants AC Milan and Lazio.

Lyon have already approached Firpo with a proposal and they are pushing hard to convince the Leeds left-back about a move to Ligue 1.

Player Age Junior Firpo 28 Isaac Schmidt 25 Max Wober 27 Leeds United’s current left-back options

Firpo has been on Lazio’s list for the summer and they do not want to miss out on signing the ex-Barcelona player on a free transfer, but have needed to make room for him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Lazio News 24), Lazio have continued work on a deal to bring Leeds star Firpo to Italy.

The Roman outfit recently appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and he wants to bring in quality players to strengthen his squad.

Leeds have not given up on Firpo, as they are still working to find an agreement with him on a new contract.

Last season, Firpo played a key role in helping the Yorkshire giants achieve the promotion as he made 14 goal contributions, while featuring in 32 games for them.