A club have had ‘new contacts’ with Liverpool over a deal for a Reds star, but the move is ‘not very simple’ despite the player being open to the switch.

Liverpool have already started the ball rolling on their transfer business this summer with Jeremie Frimpong landed and talks under way for Florian Wirtz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has left, while Liverpool sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.

Now Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is being increasingly linked with following them out of the door.

Chiesa joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus, but injury issues and a lack of opportunities have put his future under the microscope, with Napoli keen and AC Milan having asked about him.

Now AC Milan have had ‘new contacts’ for Chiesa, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

Chiesa is claimed to be open to moving to AC Milan if a deal can be done, but there is a sticking point.

The move is ‘not very simple’ as Liverpool have not opened up to a loan deal to let the winger go to AC Milan.

Team Points 1st. Napoli 82 2nd. Inter Milan 81 3rd. Atalanta 74 4th. Juventus 70 5th. Roma 69 6th. Fiorentina 65 7th. Lazio 65 8th. AC Milan 63 Serie A top eight this season

AC Milan recently appointed former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager and he has experience of working with Chiesa.

Chiesa, who has recently stated that he will have a meeting with Liverpool to decide on his future, is also an admirer of Allegri and is open to a move to AC Milan in the summer.

Allegri might reunite with his former disciple at Milan, but however, the Rossoneri will have to find a solution with Liverpool first.

Liverpool are known for driving a hard bargain in the transfer market and the jury is out on whether a deal can be done between the two clubs.

AC Milan, who had a disastrous campaign last season and finished eighth, are keen to find a way to recruit Chiesa, who has 235 appearances in Serie A to his name.