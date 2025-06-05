Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Wolves are the leading potential Premier League destination for Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas after a change of management at the Italian side saw him put in line to be sold.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper featured regularly for Lazio in the Europa League but made only nine appearances in Serie A for the Rome-based side.

Lazio have been expected to let one either Ivan Provedel or Mandas go this summer and the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as the new boss has sent the needle swinging in Mandas’ direction.

They failed to qualify for Europe next season and cashing in on Mandas would bring in cash; leaving him on the bench would see his value drop.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sera (via Tutto Mercato), Wolves are the most likely Premier League destination for Mandas.

Premier League outfit Manchester City took notice of the Greek goalkeeper last summer and they tried to sign him.

Lazio though were not convinced and rejected the proposal put on the table by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Goalkeeper Age Jose Sa 32 Dan Bentley 31 Sam Johnstone 32 Tom King 30 Wolves’ first team goalkeepers

Mandas could get a Premier League move this summer though and Wolves could well be his destination.

It has been suggested that the Lazio star has other admirers in England, but he is at the top of Wolves’ transfer wish list.

Lazio will not let him go for a small transfer fee and the Midlands outfit will have to dig deep in their pockets to bid in the region of €25m to €30m to convince them to let Mandas leave.

The Greek goalkeeper recently extended his stay with Lazio and his current contract expires in June 2029.

Mandas may be keen to move on given that Sarri prefers Provedel as his number 1 for next season.