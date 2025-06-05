Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have put a Bundesliga defender on their shopping list for the summer transfer window, but he is also interesting four Italian sides.

Oliver Glasner led Crystal Palace to a finish of 12th in the Premier League this season, but the real highlight was winning the FA Cup.

That means Europa League football at Selhurst Park next season and Glasner wants to strengthen the squad, with defence a focus.

Captain Marc Guehi has no shortage of big-money suitors and his contract also runs until the upcoming summer, meaning Palace could be tested for him soon.

Trevoh Chalobah also went back to Chelsea mid-season and now they are looking to add depth to their central defensive options.

According to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Crystal Palace have now put Union Berlin’s Danilho Doekhi on their shopping list.

The 26-year-old, though, has no shortage of suitors as no fewer than four Italian sides want him.

Club Years Excelsior 2016 Jong Ajax 2016-2018 Jong Vitesse 2018 Vitesse 2018-2022 Union Berlin 2022- Danilho Doekhi’s career history

Lazio are interested in the defender, while Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are also keen to secure him.

Doekhi has made 100 appearances for Die Eisernen and it has been suggested that he has a release clause of under €10m at the club.

His contract only has another year left to run at Union Berlin and the Bundesliga side may feel that cashing in on him this summer is the smart move.

Crystal Palace signed defender Maxence Lacroix from the Bundesliga last summer, the Frenchman arriving from Wolfsburg, and he has been a success at Selhurst Park.

Now Glasner wants to repeat the trick by signing Union Berlin’s Doekhi, but he will have to see off strong competition from a host of Italian Serie A clubs to do so.