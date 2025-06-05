Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s release clause at Sheffield Wednesday is an issue for an interested club who are on the lookout for a new boss.

Rohl worked wonders at the Owls in the Championship last season and then had them in contention for a playoff spot for much of the recently concluded campaign.

His exploits have seen him considered by RB Leipzig, while he was also a contender for the Rangers and Southampton jobs.

Now he has been linked with the job at Middlesbrough, but his release clause could be an issue, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Boro are now actively in the search for a manager and have former Leicester City boss Steve Cooper, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Rob Edwards and Rohl on their list.

Cooper though is not interested in taking up the post.

Rohl helped Sheffield Wednesday to finish 12th in the recent Championship season, nine points above the bottom three.

He has been strongly linked with an exit this summer though amid the Owls now experiencing issues paying their staff on time.

Rohl is suggested to have a £5m release clause in his Sheffield Wednesday contract.

Club Rangers Southampton RB Leipzig Middlesbrough West Brom Jobs Danny Rohl has been linked with this summer

That has given the Owls some defence against clubs who are considering appointing Rohl this summer.

Rohl’s current contract with the club runs until June 2027 and any club wanting to land him will need to pay his clause or negotiate compensation with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have started planning for next season and losing Rohl would come as a blow to them.

The Owls will want to keep him at the club but it is still not clear whether Rohl is looking for a new challenge elsewhere.