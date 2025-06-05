Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are considering a summer transfer move for Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Rams appointed John Eustace as Paul Warne’s successor in what proved to be an inspired move as he led them to safety in the Championship.

Ahead of their second successive season in the Championship, Derby are planning to strengthen different areas of the pitch to back Eustace and avoid trouble.

Defence is an area where Eustace wants to improve and a centre-back is on their agenda for the ongoing window, with Danny Batth already having been eyed.

It has been claimed that the Derby boss has another target in his mind in the form of Birmingham City star Sanderson, with whom he has the experience of working in the past.

Sanderson came through the Wolves academy system and after a loan spell with Birmingham during the 2022/23 season, he joined them permanently in the following summer.

It was Eustace who brought in Sanderson to Birmingham, but shortly after his arrival, the Blues hierarchy sacked the English tactician.

Club Cardiff City Sunderland Birmingham City QPR Blackburn Rovers Clubs Dion Sanderson has been on loan at

Sanderson fell out of favour with Chris Davies last season and once again during the winter transfer window, Eustace signed him on loan for Blackburn Rovers.

Eustace is an admirer of the 25-year-old centre-back’s talents and could well look at a Pride Park reunion.

Birmingham are strengthening for life in the Championship after a record breaking campaign in League One and they are willing to part ways with defenders.

Blues have set a £1m price tag on Sanderson, who has two more years left on his contract.

The defender has had a nomadic existence, with no fewer than six separate loan spells before he signed a permanent deal at Birmingham in 2023.

Elsewhere, Derby have been linked with top Bristol Rovers talent Kamil Conteh, but they have yet to make a bid for him.