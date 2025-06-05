Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is not interested in becoming the manager of Championship side Middlesbrough, according to talkSPORT presenter Jim White.

Boro have been coming close to reaching the playoff spots in the Championship in the last couple of seasons, but have fallen short both times.

Michael Carrick helped them finish fourth in his first campaign, but an eighth and a tenth-placed finish saw him get sacked this month as Middlesbrough look to go in a different direction.

Carrick’s sacking was predicted last month by a former EFL star who believes Middlesbrough were miles off promotion in what was an open playoff race.

Now, the Riverside faithful are looking to bring a new manager to let him settle in at the club with a proper pre-season.

Ex-Tricky Trees and Foxes boss Cooper’s name has come out as a potential candidate for the Boro job.

However, it has now been suggested that Cooper is not interested in the vacant post at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough are looking for a man to take them above the line and into the playoffs, with Cooper having experience of promotion.

Team Reign England U16 2014-2015 England U17 2015-2019 Swansea City 2019-2021 Nottingham Forest 2021-2023 Leicester City 2024 Steve Cooper’s managerial history

The Welshman took Nottingham Forest to the Premier League and also managed to keep them above the dotted line.

In December 2023, he was sacked by the Tricky Trees and in the summer Leicester appointed him before he was let go in November 2024.

He has been out of work since, but it looks like Middlesbrough is not the kind of job that he is willing to sign up for at the moment.

Now all eyes will be on the Boro to see where they will set the sights next to search for their next boss.