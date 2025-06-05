Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers hitman Kris Boyd has insisted that new Gers boss Russell Martin had bigger clubs than Leicester City in England chasing him this summer.

The Glasgow giants have not been able to go anywhere near their arch-rivals Celtic in recent years, as the Bhoys have kept impressing under Brendan Rodgers.

Rangers have been looking to appoint a permanent manager after Philippe Clement was sacked last season and Davide Ancelotti was a top candidate.

Now, however, former Southampton boss Martin has been appointed to take charge of the Gers ahead of the new season, penning a three-year deal; it is suggested the Rangers job was his priority.

Martin was sacked by Saints last year, when he won only one of his 16 Premier League games with them, and some Rangers fans are unhappy with his appointment, which Boyd recognises.

However, he believes that the 39-year-old is a fantastic appointment and added he is very highly thought of among football people.

Leicester City were strongly linked with wanting Martin, but Boyd insists that he knows bigger clubs than the Foxes wanted to get Martin on board.

Game Date Club Brugge (H) 06/07 Middlesbrough (H) 26/07 Rangers upcoming friendlies

“He is a fantastic appointment for Rangers”, the ex-Gers hitman told Sky Sports Scotland about Martin.

“I know, there are a lot of fans out there, they are unhappy, they have got their concerns, and I can understand that as well.

“But, for me, when you speak to people within football, Russell Martin is highly thought of, and that’s a move he wanted to happen.

“He was obviously linked with other clubs, Leicester being one as well.

“But I believe there were bigger clubs than Leicester in England that had asked him to be part of the staff and try to develop players and make them better.

“But he decided that Rangers were for him.”

Martin will now look to get his ideas through at Rangers and oversee the players they need to bring in as the transfer window is now open.

He will look to ready his squad to his style of play before they play friendly matches against Club Brugge and Middlesbrough next month.