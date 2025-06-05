Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United and Fulham ‘are clearly interested’ in a Bundesliga right-sided player who is a priority target for a French Ligue 1 club this summer.

Daniel Farke is looking to strengthen his Leeds side right across the pitch this season and he has had his eye on his native Germany, where he feels there are bargains to be had.

Fulham are also in the market to back Marco Silva and continue their progression under the Portuguese tactician, with improving on this season’s eleventh in the Premier League the goal.

Those desires have led both clubs to the door of Bundesliga side Mainz, where they are keen on a right-sided star.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, both Leeds and Fulham ‘are clearly interested’ in signing Mainz’s right-sided player Anthony Caci.

That will put them on a collision course with French top flight outfit Rennes.

Rennes have discussed the Mainz man internally and believe he is the perfect fit for what they want, despite knowing it will be a tough deal to do.

It is suggested that his valuation, of around €10m, is within reach for Rennes, but it is the competition which makes the transfer difficult.

Game Minute booked in Werder Bremen (H) 45th Borussia Monchengladbach (H) 74th Bayer Leverkusen (A) 68th Union Berlin (A) 26th Werder Bremen (A) 44th Heidenheim (A) 71st Anthony Caci’s Bundesliga bookings this season

There could be further competition from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who consider Caci to be a plan B.

Rennes also have a plan B in the shape of Freiburg’s Kiliann Sildillia.

The chance to move to the Premier League could prove to be highly tempting for Caci and it is unclear if he would have a preference between Leeds and Fulham.

Mainz managed to finish in sixth spot in the Bundesliga this season, in the process qualifying for the Conference League.

Caci was a key man in that feat, featuring in no fewer than 33 of Mainz’s 34 Bundesliga matches and chipping in with seven assists.

Despite being deployed on the right side of midfield by Mainz this season, last term the club even used him as a left-sided midfielder, a left-back and as a centre-back, indicating his versatility.

His deal at Mainz though has just a year to run and the Bundesliga side have been attempting to extend his contract, something which may now prove more difficult given the interest in the Frenchman.