Leeds United are set to face competition for Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao as Arsenal are now looking at him as an option, according to The Times.

The Yorkshire giants are back in the top tier of English football and they are ready to spend heavily in the summer to give themselves a chance to stay up in the Premier League.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has already highlighted areas where they will need to strengthen, with the goalkeeper department and forward department being among them.

Brazilian attacker Paixao is on their list of targets, but there are other clubs interested in him as well; Feyenoord have acknowledged there is English and French interest in Paixao.

Paixao contributed 39 goals in 47 games for Feyenoord in all competitions and was a standout performer for the Dutch outfit.

His performances have turned some heads and the latest to join in the race for the Leeds target are Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Strengthening the forward department is high on the list of the north London giants and the Feyenoord man is now an option for the Gunners.

Player League goals Kai Havertz 9 Leandro Trossard 8 Gabriel Martinelli 8 Mikel Merino 7 Bukayo Saka 6 Arsenal’s top Premier League goalscorers this season

Arsenal have Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers on their list as well but deem Paixao as a cheaper option in the market.

Paixao extended his contract with Feyenoord in November 2024 and his current deal will expire in 2029.

Leeds are set to face competition from French outfits as well and it is suggested that Feyenoord do not want to part ways with the forward for a fee under €40m.

Arteta’s Arsenal are also considering a deal for Leroy Sane as well and it remains to be seen whether the Whites will be able to convince Paixao to choose them over his other suitors.

The Brazilian played a key role in helping Arne Slot during the 2023/24 season to win the Eredivisie title and ever since the Dutch tactician’s departure, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.