Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is hugely in favour of his side signing Aston Villa target Berke Ozer from Eyupspor this summer.

Aston Villa are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and Ozer has caught the eye with his displays between the sticks in Turkey.

Unfashionable Eyupspor managed to finish a lofty sixth in the Turkish Super Lig standings and only just missed out on a spot in Europe.

Unai Emery’s side may need much change in their goalkeeping department with Emi Martinez a possible exit and Robin Olsen set to sign for Malmo.

Lille custodian Lucas Chevalier, Nice’s Marcin Bulka and Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro have been linked, alongside Eyupspor’s Ozer; Remiro has admitted he is aware of the interest.

Ozer has been drawing eyes from several Premier League clubs and former Turkey star Sergen Yalcin has advised the goalkeeper to pick Aston Villa.

Galatasaray are ready to put in a big push though as, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Ozer is someone that boss Okan Buruk ‘likes very much’.

Goalkeeper Current club Lucas Chevalier Lille Berke Ozer Eyupspor Alex Remiro Real Sociedad Joan Garcia Espanyol Marcin Bulka Nice Goalkeepers linked with Aston Villa

The 25-year-old was on Fenerbahce’s books for four years, where he was a bit-part player, but has been an important figure since he joined Eyupspor back in 2023.

Galatasaray have won the Turkish Super Lig title this year and they will be able to offer Champions League football to Ozer, while the Villans will be playing in the Europa League.

Club legend Fernando Muslera’s departure has made the Cimbom look for a new number 1 and they could make their moves soon for the Eyupspor man.

He also has interest from another Turkish side in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas, who have contacted Eyupspor already this summer.