Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool ‘refuse to be rushed’ by Barcelona into selling Luis Diaz in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Catalan giants are long-time admirers of Diaz’s talents and they are keen to bring him to Barcelona this summer, with Deco feeling he is the perfect fit.

Diaz has two years left on his contract with Liverpool and last season made 25 goal contributions in all competitions as the Reds scooped up the Premier League title and finished top in the Champions League league phase.

The Colombian international is drawing interest from Saudi Arabia as well, but it has been suggested that Arne Slot considers him a vital part of his Liverpool squad.

On Wednesday, Barcelona approached the Merseyside outfit for Diaz, but they were swiftly rebuffed by the club.

However, the La Liga giants are not giving up on their dream of signing Diaz, although they have alternatives on their mind in the form of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as a low cost option.

Liverpool have been busy so far in the summer transfer window, signing Jeremie Frimpong and sanctioning player exits, and it has been claimed that they are ‘refuse to be rushed’ into selling the 24-year-old winger.

Club Years Barranquilla 2016-2017 Atletico Junior 2017-2019 FC Porto 2019-2022 Liverpool 2022- Luis Diaz’s career history

The Reds find themselves in a strong position as they have no pressing need to cash in on Diaz.

There are also question marks over whether Barcelona can come up with a deal which works for Liverpool, who have shown they will sell players if the price is right.

Barcelona might shift their focus to work on a deal with Rashford, who is willing to join them with a pay cut in the summer.

With clubs from Saudi Arabia hovering for Diaz’s signature, Liverpool might play a waiting game to squeeze out a big offer for them in case the Reds decide on selling him.

Barcelona, with their current financial condition, are unlikely to be able to go into a bidding war with the Saudi Arabian outfits.

Liverpool are looking to seal a big money deal for Florian Wirtz for Bayer Leverkusen and whether that might open the door more to a Diaz exit remains to be seen as it would smash the Reds’ transfer record.