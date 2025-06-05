Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Braga defender Sikou Niakate, who has a profile that Liverpool are interested in, is now in talks with French giants Marseille.

The 25-year-old, currently on the books of Portuguese side Braga, played 38 games overall this season, six of which came in the Europa League.

He has gathered international experience with Mali and is drawing interest from around Europe.

According to Africafoot, Liverpool like his profile, but the battle for his signature is currently unfolding in France.

Lille have been holding talks with his entourage as they try to position themselves to snap him up.

Marseille though are also in the race and are now also holding discussions with Niakate’s camp as they bid to push through a deal.

Both clubs rate the Braga defender highly and he is considered one of the best defenders in the Portuguese top flight.

Club Years Valenciennes 2017-2018 Guingamp 2018-2023 Valenciennes (loan) 2018-2019 Metz (loan) 2021-2022 Braga (loan) 2022-2023 Braga 2023- Sikou Niakate’s career history

Braga have the defender locked down on a contract which is due to run through to the summer of 2029.

Niakate, who has also been linked with Manchester United, came through the youth set-up at French side Valenciennes.

A Mali international, Niakate was secured by Braga from Guingamp in 2023.

Liverpool have been tipped to potentially sign another centre-back this summer, but if they are planning to act upon their interest in the 25-year-old they are likely to need to do so quickly.

Niakate looks to be tempted by the prospect of a return to French football, where Marseille finished second this season and as such have Champions League football to offer.

Lille finished fifth, qualifying for the Europa League.