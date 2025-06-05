Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Newcastle United were put off in the race to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford before the player indicated he wanted to join Manchester United, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The 25-year-old has just put to bed an impressive campaign where he made 29 goal contributions from the wing for Brentford, catching the eye in the process.

His stock is currently high and there has been no shortage of interest from clubs looking to snap him up.

The player has already given indications to Manchester United that they are his first choice and the club are set to open talks with Brentford for him.

The 25-year-old. though, had made an early impression on Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and he was on top of their summer transfer wish list.

However, it is suggested that Brentford’s asking price and the player’s wage demands ‘put off’ Newcastle ‘before’ Mbeumo indicated he wanted to go to Manchester United.

Newcastle had been thought to have been left disappointed by their target deciding he wanted to go to Old Trafford.

Level Years France U17 2015 France U20 2018-2019 France U21 2019-2020 Cameroon 2022- Bryan Mbeumo at international level

It appears though they had already decided that a swoop to take Mbeumo to St James’ Park was not one which they were prepared to pursue.

There has been fierce debate about the level of wages that Manchester United are prepared to pay the Brentford winger to make the move.

Newcastle, who have been tipped to make two huge signings this summer, have been on the lookout for a winger for a number of transfer windows.

Despite coming up short in the hunt, they still chose to sell Miguel Almiron to MLS side Atlanta United in the winter transfer window.

Back in the MLS, the 31-year-old has been getting regular game time and has chipped in with three goals and one assist for Atlanta United.

The side, managed by former Celtic boss Ronny Deila, have been having a dire season though and sit third from bottom in the Eastern Conference, having won just four of their 17 games.

When Almiron has scored in a game though, they have not lost it.