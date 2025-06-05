Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gora Diouf, who has been linked with Championship sides Sheffield United and West Brom, is ‘not considered a serious target’ by Swansea City at present, according to journalist Tom Coleman.

Diouf featured prominently for Swiss club Sion this season, finishing with 24 outings in the Swiss Super League to his name.

However, the 21-year-old is nearing the end of his contract with Sion and has been tipped to depart on a free transfer in the summer.

Scouts from the Championship have been left impressed by the centre-back and more than one club are looking to sign him in the summer.

Swansea City, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have all been widely linked with moves for Diouf.

He is in the driving seat over his future and interested sides will have to make a compelling pitch to become his next club.

In a boost for Sheffield United and West Brom though, Swansea do not currently consider the Sion man to be a serious target.

Game Minute booked Yverdon Sport (A) 84th Zurich (H) 57th St Gallen (A) 45th St Gallen (H) 82nd Gora Diouf’s bookings this season

Whether that situation changes remains to be seen, but it would appear to give Sheffield United and West Brom one fewer club to worry about in the race.

After a less-than-satisfactory season last term, the Swans are expected to be in the market in search of players to strengthen areas of the pitch.

Their turning away from Diouf, therefore, does not mean that they will stop their attempt to sign another central defender.

They are on the verge of losing Harry Darling, who is nearing the end of his contract and has been drawing interest from Birmingham City.

Diouf helped Sion to survive in the Swiss Super League this season and they came ninth in the 12-team top flight.