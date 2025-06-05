David Ramos/Getty Images

Premier League outfit Brighton are keeping close tabs on young Wolves custodian Lewys Benjamin to add to their Under-21 set-up.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper started at Welsh outfit Cardiff City, spending time in the Bluebirds youth system.

In the summer of 2023, Wolves signed him from Cardiff and put him in their Under-18 set-up to continue his progression.

Last summer, the Premier League side promoted Benjamin to their Under-21s squad and he featured in 15 Premier League 2 games in the recent campaign.

The talented shot-stopper has been capped for Wales Under-19s and currently he is a Wales Under-21 international.

Last month, Benjamin was called up for a Wales national team training camp, giving Craig Bellamy an opportunity to take a look at him and assess his level.

The teenager is now attracting transfer attention and according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, the Seagulls are keeping a close eye on him.

Goalkeeper Age Jose Sa 32 Dan Bentley 31 Sam Johnstone 32 Tom King 30 Wolves’ first team goalkeepers

It has been suggested that Brighton are looking to add to their Under-21 set-up and Benjamin is being considered as an option, with the Seagulls keeping close tabs on his situation at Molineux.

The Seagulls are known for developing young talents and in terms of their goalkeeping department, the likes of Carl Rushworth, James Beadle, and even their first-choice Bart Verbruggen are young.

Rushworth is though looking to move on as he seeks regular football.

Beadle, 20, is expected to join Championship side Birmingham City, who are on the rise, on loan in the coming days.

Wolves may well not want to lose their talented shot-stopper, but with Brighton monitoring him they could have to deal with an approach soon.