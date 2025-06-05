Rangers official

Former Rangers star Ross McCormack believes that the decision to appoint Russell Martin as the manager was made while keeping in mind the need to give the Glasgow team an identity and style of play.

The Gers’ attempts to appoint a permanent successor to Philippe Clement were finally brought to a conclusion as they roped in Martin on a three-year deal on Thursday.

The clubs’ new owners, the 49ers Enterprises, had prepared a three-man shortlist which included Davide Ancelotti and Steven Gerrard as the other two names.

Martin, though, emerged as the favourite and travelled to Glasgow on Wednesday to put the finishing touches to the move. the move was sealed to give him a full pre-season to bed in his philosophy.

Now the former Southampton boss will have a full pre-season to get the players operating the way he wants to play.

Former Rangers attacker McCormack of the opinion that the Glasgow club need an identity and playing style which Martin is hell-bent on establishing.

He also predicts that the Rangers fans are ‘in for a treat’ with Martin’s style of play.

“I always felt as if Rangers were lacking an identity, a style of play”, McCormack said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (4:28).

Player Taylor Harwood-Bellis Aaron Ramsdale Flynn Downes Cameron Archer Matheus Fernandes Ben Brereton Diaz Yukinari Sugawara Nathan Wood Ronnie Edwards Charlie Taylor Ryan Fraser Adam Lallana Lesley Ugochukwu Maxwel Cornet Russell Martin’s Southampton signings last summer

“I think that is probably one of the main points as to why they were looking to hire him, probably Russell Martin, because he is so hell-bent on playing his style of football.

“I think the supporters are in for a treat, I think they will really enjoy watching this team play the way Russell Martin wants them to play.”

The former striker does not just want to see Martin raise Rangers’ level, as he admits he is also keen to see Hibernian, Hearts and Aberdeen flourishing.

“All you can ask for is sort of new tools if you like, is for a close title race.

“You need a good Hibs, you need a good Hearts, good Aberdeen. Everything is good for Scottish football.

“Hopefully, he does well.”

There has already been much debate about whether Martin’s style and approach will suit the players currently on the books at Rangers.

All eyes will be on what transfer business the Gers do this summer to give Martin the tools he feels he needs to succeed.

Rangers will have an early start to the season with their Champions League qualifiers set to kick off from late July.