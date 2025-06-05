Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Rangers‘ new boss Russell Martin always wanted the Gers job ‘above all others’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Ibrox side saw their city rivals Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership title while they coped with a dire domestic form last season.

New Rangers majority owners the 49ers and new sporting director Kevin Thelwell are keen to appoint someone who will be able to restore the Light Blues to their former glories.

After considering a number of candidates and having ample time to assess them, Rangers settled on former Southampton manager Martin and he has penned a three-year deal.

Prior to taking the Rangers job, Martin was linked with a host of different jobs, including the manager’s role at Leicester City.

Leicester are keen to get back to the Premier League and Martin, who has experience of winning promotion with Southampton, was mooted as a good fit.

However Rangers were quick to act and entered negotiations with Martin’s camp which progressed well.

Job Win percentage MK Dons manager 37.5% Swansea City manager 36.3% Southampton manager 45.2% Russell Martin’s win percentage by job

Martin flew to Glasgow on Wednesday to finalise his deal with Rangers and the Gers hierarchy announced him as their new boss.

Despite the manager being linked with other jobs, it has been claimed that he always favoured the Rangers job above all other options.

Now after landing the job, he has a tough task on his hands to make Rangers competitive again.

Although there has been doubt among part of the Rangers fan base and former players whether he is the right man for this job, Martin will hope to quickly prove them wrong.

The Rangers hierarchy are set to be busy during the summer transfer window, as they will try to bring in players who will suit Martin’s style, amid some doubts over whether the current crop are suited to the way Martin likes to play.

As a new era is set to begin at Ibrox with the appointment of Martin, all eyes will be on him to see whether he is up for the challenges ahead.