Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Stoke City have identified a midfielder at a rival Championship side as a player of interest, but have not progressed a swoop yet, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

The Potters finished 18th in the recent season under Mark Robins, but they had an uncomfortable brush with relegation danger towards the end of the campaign which will have focused minds at the club.

Now, the summer transfer window is open and Stoke are looking to plot their transfer business to stay ahead of the curve.

They want to strengthen multiple positions to have a much more comfortable upcoming campaign, and have their eyes on a midfielder who is on the books at Hull City.

Adding more quality to their engine room looks to be something they are working on and the Tigers may have the solution.

Hull’s 25-year-old midfielder Regan Slater is the player that Stoke have their eyes on after being impressed with his performances.

He turned out in 44 of Hull’s 46 Championship games last season, but Stoke have not yet advanced their interest in the Tigers star.

Game Minute booked in Cardiff City (H) 69th Preston North End (A) 41st QPR (H) 43rd Sheffield United (A) 65th Cardiff City (A) 50th West Brom (A) 36th Regan Slater’s bookings this season

The Gleadless-born central midfielder started his career at Sheffield United, making three senior appearances in six years.

He joined the Tigers permanently in the winter window of 2022 and has close to 200 appearances for Hull to his name.

Hull sacked Ruben Selles and they were almost relegated as well; a better goal difference from Luton Town saved them.

Experienced manager Robins’ presence could convince Slater, if the Potters are willing to make moves for him in the coming days and weeks.

Slater’s contract at the MKM Stadium runs until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen if other clubs will come in for the Stoke target.

It is also unclear if Hull will do business when they do not have a manager at the helm as they may want whoever they appoint to make a decision on the midfielder.