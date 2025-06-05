George Wood/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘have entered the race’ for a highly sought after teenage midfielder who could be on the move this summer.

The finances of the London-based club have been boosted by the Europa League trophy, which also ensures their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Though a 17th-place finish in the league keeps manager Ange Postecoglou’s future still in doubt, preparations have started at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for next season.

Multiple names are being linked with switched to Tottenham, among whom are Nice forward Evann Guessand and Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani.

Tottenham continue to be on the lookout for young talents in much the same mould as Archie Gray, who they signed last summer.

Now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, they ‘have entered the race’ for FC Copenhagen midfielder Victor Froholdt.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is highly rated and there is already a scrap going on for his signature.

Player Age Archie Gray 19 Mikey Moore 17 Lucas Bergvall 19 Tottenham’s teenagers in first team squad

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt, who are both in next season’s Champions League, are keen on Froholdt.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been long-term admirers of the teenager and are still actively pursuing him.

Several other European clubs are also aware of Froholdt and are monitoring him.

The 19-year-old was pivotal to the success of Jacob Neestrup’s team this season and finished with 53 appearances overall, ten of which came in the Conference League.

He has a contract with the recently crowned Danish champions running until the summer of 2028.

Tottenham manager Postecoglou has a history with young players, having given multiple chances to teenagers such as Lucas Bergvall and Gray last season.

That could be a possible selling point for Spurs as they look to see off big competition for the Danish talent.