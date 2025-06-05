Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford have reached an agreement with left-back Marc Bola, who will be turning out in the Championship for them next season.

Following the end of a disappointing campaign, which saw Watford lose four of their final five Championship matches and miss out on a playoff spot, they parted ways with manager Tom Cleverley.

Watford had been urged to keep and back Cleverley by former Championship striker Sam Parkin.

Former Real Valladolid boss Paulo Pezzolano has come in as his replacement and has a full pre-season to prepare his squad for the challenge that lies ahead.

Multiple areas will need investment over the summer and the full-back position is one they have decided to kick off with.

Former Middlesbrough left-back Bola has caught the attention of the club’s scouts and efforts are under way to make him the first signing of the Pezzolano era.

Bola knows the English football scene well, having started his career with Arsenal’s academy and had spells with a further four English clubs.

The left-back headed to try something new in Turkey with Samsunspor in 2023.

Club Years Arsenal 2016-2018 Notts County (loan) 2017 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2017-2018 Blackpool 2018-2019 Middlesbrough 2019-2023 Blackpool (loan) 2020 Samsunspor 2023- Marc Bola’s career history

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month, he is heading back to England with Watford.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Watford now have an agreement in place with Bola to move to Vicarage Road.

He will sign a contract until 2027 and the club will have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Watford’s wait to return to the top-flight has gone on for too long for the club’s owners and fans, and the margin for error is now minimal for Pezzolano and his team.

Bola is just four appearances short of reaching the 100 Championship game mark and will want to reach that milestone with the Hornets in the approaching campaign.