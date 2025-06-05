Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are ‘pushing hard’ to do a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Evann Guessand, according to Sky Sports News, as they anticipate him being in demand.

The Molineux outfit have brought in cash from selling Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and could also bank cash from selling Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City.

Wolves want to make sure they use the money wisely and are now looking towards France and Nice for a new face.

Nice’s Evann Guessand is the player they want and he has also been widely linked with Europa League winners Tottenham.

Club supremo Daniel Levy is looking to strengthen the Tottenham squad and Spurs can offer Champions League football next season.

Wolves are aware that Nice’s Guessand is likely to be very much in demand this summer.

As such, Wolves are now ‘pushing hard’ to get him ahead of their rivals and a deal for him could be worth in excess of £25m.

He made 23 goal contributions in the recently ended season in 43 all competition games and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Club Years Nice 2018- Lausanne Sport (loan) 2020-2021 Nantes (loan) 2022-2023 Evann Guessand’s career history

An Ivory Coast international, the 23-year-old came through the youth set-up at Nice and had two loan spells away from the club to hone his skills.

Despite being capped by France at multiple youth international levels, he chose to play for the Ivory Coast on the senior international stage, with his debut coming last year.

Time will tell if Wolves will be able to get a deal over the line for Guessand quickly, as the player is also likely to know he has a number of suitors.

One factor which could potentially delay Tottenham from competing with Wolves for the Nice man is the continuing managerial uncertainty around Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are looking a possible replacements and have even been linked with Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi.